The Israeli winter is back. After a long period of warm and dry weather, the upcoming weekend is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.

On Wednesday, the police had to close several roads, including Highway 90 towards Eilat, Highway 40 in the central Negev, and Highway 12 from Eilat to Naot Smadar, due to flood hazards.

In Sodom, 17 mm of rain were recorded within just a few hours, and in Hatzeva and Beit Ha'arava, the amount of rainfall was even higher.

On Thursday, there will be a significant drop in temperatures, and local rain will begin in the northern and eastern Israel. In the afternoon and evening, the rain will intensify and spread to the center and south of the country, with thunderstorms and hail in some areas. By nightfall, a real storm is expected, mainly in inland areas and in the mountains, and snow is expected to return to Mount Hermon.

Friday will see another drop in temperatures, and rain will continue in northern Israel, spreading gradually to the center. In the evening and at night, more rain is expected, and snow will again accumulate on Mount Hermon.

On Saturday, it will feel like January: Heavy rains will fall around the country, with thunderstorms and hail in some areas. Flood warnings remain in effect for the eastern streams.

On Sunday, rain will continue intermittently in the north and center.

Monday will see temperatures rise slightly, but rainfall will continue: Monday will see local rain across the country, but especially in southern Israel.