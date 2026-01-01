Another winter storm is expected to hit Israel on Thursday, bringing large amounts of rain and strong winds ahead of the weekend.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel. Strong winds are expected. There is a risk of flooding in central Israel, and temperatures will drop slightly.

Beginning on Thursday afternoon, the rain will gradually spread to the northern and western Negev. During the evening hours, flash floods are expected in the streams of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea, as well as in the northern and western Negev.

Early on Thursday night, there will be intermittent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, from northern Israel to the Negev, with flooding expected in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea streams, the northern and western Negev, and along the coastal plain and in the central mountains.

Later on Thursday night and early on Friday morning, rain will concentrate mainly in central Israel, the Negev, the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert, and the Dead Sea areas, with continued flood risks in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea streams, the northern and western Negev, the Jordan Valley, and along the southern coastal plain and southern lowlands.