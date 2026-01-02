Rescue and fire services have been operating since Friday morning in two separate incidents involving motorists and civilians trapped in flowing water.

Teams from the Samaria-Baqaa Rescue Unit were dispatched to the Shiloh River after a family became trapped when their vehicle was swept into the water. As the car began to sink, the occupants were forced to climb onto the roof and wait for rescuers amid strong currents.

Upon arriving at the scene, rescue teams conducted an initial assessment and determined that the trapped family members would be extracted using a rescue boat.

Head of the Special Rescue Unit, Ofir Levy, described the operation: “When we reached the scene, we found the trapped individuals and assessed their condition. Due to the strong current and the vehicle’s position in the river, we decided to carry out the rescue by boat. Once we reached them, we calmed them and explained the rescue procedure."

In a separate incident, fighters from the Lehava unit, together with Fire and Rescue Service teams from the Beit Shemesh area, rescued a man who fell into the water near the Sorek Stream while riding a horse. The man was safely extracted and received medical treatment at the scene.

All rescue operations were completed successfully.