A resident of Modi'in Illit was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of public incitement against security forces, after he hung signs condemning military recruitment.

The arrest was made after police noticed signs hung on one of the buildings in the city, containing inciteful content.

"Voluntary recruitment and work in the Army of Destruction, the police, and National Service in any name or title they are given, they are considered [a sin which you should] die instead of commit!" the sign read.

Following the incitement, the police arrested the suspect, who resides in the apartment, despite his attempts to ignore and evade the officers while disregarding their demands.