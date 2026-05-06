A new investigation by the Yesha Council's research and information department reveals that a number of officials elected in the latest Palestinian Authority (PA) municipal elections have been involved in severe incitement.

According to the findings, PA elected officials engage in glorifying terrorism, including some serving in municipalities located just minutes from Jewish communities.

The investigation found that in Hebron, city council member Muammar Yousef al-Awiwi published content over the years praising terrorists and inciting against the United States.

In Jericho, Mayor Salem Gharouf participated in rallies supporting security prisoners and was involved in publications backing terrorists released from Israeli prisons.

Similar findings were reported in Jenin, where newly-elected mayor Mohammad Jarar receives support from family members who commemorate and glorify terrorists.

The report stresses that these are not isolated cases, but rather a widespread phenomenon among elected officials in various Palestinian Authority municipalities.

Yesha Council Director-General Omer Rahamim commented: "The investigation exposes an unimaginable reality, in which mayors elected to lead municipalities located ten minutes from Kfar Saba and twenty minutes from Modi'in are engaged in glorifying terrorism and calling for Israel’s destruction."

Rahamim stressed that these are official public representatives providing support for terrorism.

"This is not a distant enemy, but elected officials around the corner who encourage terrorists," he warned. "The State of Israel must stop turning a blind eye to this incitement apparatus. Anyone who legitimizes the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ (the Arab term for the October 7th massacre - ed,) from Israel's heartland proves once again that the Palestinian Authority is not a partner, but an existential threat."