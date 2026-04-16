A senior adviser to the British Ministry of Defense for the Middle East, General Edward Ahlgren, met earlier this year with the Governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam, for a "security situation update and briefing", i24NEWS revealed.

The meeting has drawn sharp criticism due to the fact that Ghannam makes no effort to hide her close ties with terrorists who have murdered Jews.

In recent months, she has been repeatedly documented attending support gatherings with dozens of released terrorists - most of whom were freed in recent deals after serving lengthy prison sentences for deadly attacks.

In response to the report, the British Embassy stated that the meeting was part of "ongoing engagement" with the Palestinian Authority and that they were not aware of the specific allegations regarding the identity of the individuals with whom the governor meets.

The Yesha Council responded fiercely to the publication: "The Governor of Ramallah promotes incitement and presents international officials with a distorted reality in which she accuses Israel of 'organized terrorism.' It is unacceptable for a senior official from the British Ministry of Defense to meet with someone who encourages incitement to terrorism and to rely on such a one-sided briefing."