American officials on Wednesday night identified unidentified drones or UAVs above a military base in Washington, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reside, the Washington Post reported.

According to sources familiar with the details, several drones were spotted over Fort McNair base, and the incident led to an increase in security measures.

According to the report, there is growing concern within the US government and the Pentagon that an Iranian response to the fighting in the Middle East could manifest in assassination attempts or sabotage against senior officials on US soil.

Security and military forces have intensified monitoring of potential threats.