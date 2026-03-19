תיעוד מעזה: חוסל מפקד המודיעין הצבאי של חמאס בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA on Wednesday struck and eliminated Muhammad Abu Shaleh, the Military Intelligence Commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade.

Throughout the war, Shaleh served as the intelligence officer for senior brigade officials and took part in planning the October 7th massacre in the Khan Yunis Brigade.

More recently, Shaleh operated in violation of the ceasefire agreement to rehabilitate the organization’s capabilities in the Gaza Strip and planned to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

'The terrorist was targeted in a precise strike in order to remove an immediate threat to IDF troops," an IDF statement stressed.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF and ISA forces remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."