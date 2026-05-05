IDF eliminates Nukhba commander in Gaza IDF Spokesperson

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that on Monday, it eliminated Anas Muhammad Ibrahim Hamed, a Nukhba commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, Hamed infiltrated Israeli territory and the Nova music festival during the brutal October 7th Massacre.

The IDF stressed that the terrorist posed an imminent threat to troops operating in the Gaza Strip and was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

The military also noted that before the strike, multiple measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.