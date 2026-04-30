The United States Agency for International Development Office of Inspector General (USAID OIG), a statutorily independent law enforcement and oversight entity, announced that it has identified evidence linking four additional current or former staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to participation in the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel and/or affiliation with Hamas.

According to the statement, the individuals were referred to the US Department of State for consideration of suspension and/or debarment action, which would bar them from working with organizations receiving US-funded aid in the future.

The subjects include three UNRWA-employed teachers and a social worker who are alleged to have participated in the holding of civilian hostages kidnapped from Israel and/or in terrorist activities carried out in Israel on October 7, 2023.

USAID OIG reported that, to date, its investigation has led to suspension and debarment referrals for seven individuals accused of participating in the October 7 attacks, as well as 14 individuals with alleged affiliations to Hamas.

The statement further noted that these efforts resulted in the 10-year government-wide debarment of Hafez Mousa Mohammed Mousa, identified as an operative in the Hamas East Jabaliya Battalion. Mousa was found to have coordinated communications with other suspected Hamas members during the October 7 attacks while serving as a UNRWA school principal.

This action marked what USAID OIG described as the first known US debarment of an individual affiliated with a terrorist organization who was connected to a UN agency responsible for humanitarian assistance programming.

USAID OIG emphasized that its investigation into UNRWA staff with alleged ties to Hamas or involvement in the October 7 attacks remains active and ongoing, with additional referrals for suspension and debarment expected.

The agency stated that ensuring US-funded humanitarian assistance in Gaza does not reach Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations remains a central investigative priority. It added that further investigative efforts are underway to prevent individuals affiliated with terrorist groups from re-entering aid organizations operating in Gaza.