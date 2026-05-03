Senior officials in the Israel Defense Forces General Staff are pushing for a renewal of military operations in the Gaza Strip, arguing in closed-door discussions that “the best time to defeat Hamas is now."

According to the officials, despite the war ending in October, Hamas was not defeated and continues to strengthen its control over the territory while rearming itself. The report was published this morning by military correspondent Doron Kadosh on Galei Tzahal.

The sources stated that Hamas continues manufacturing weapons, including rockets, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles intended for attacks against Israel and IDF forces. They stressed that the mission defined at the beginning of the war - preventing Hamas from ruling Gaza - has still not been completed.

In recent months, several rounds of talks were held in Cairo between Hamas leaders and international mediators. However, Hamas reportedly refused to implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and begin a process of disarmament. Senior military officials believe that without further action, the current situation will persist.

At the same time, the IDF has in recent days redeployed regular brigades from southern Lebanon to the Gaza and Judea and Samaria sectors following a reduction of forces in the north. Southern Command has reportedly completed preparations for operational plans and declared readiness to resume fighting, pending decisions by Israel’s political leadership.

Over the past several weeks, the IDF has intensified strikes and expanded targeted operations against militants, with nearly 100 operatives reportedly killed. In addition, the so-called “Yellow Line" has been pushed farther west, increasing Israeli control in Gaza from 53% to approximately 59% of the territory.

At the same time, disagreements reportedly remain within the General Staff regarding the timing of another large-scale ground operation, partly because of the heavy burden placed on reserve soldiers. Some senior officers believe such a move should be delayed by several months, noting that reservists are currently serving an average of about 80 days per year.