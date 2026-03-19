On Wednesday night, an Israeli Air Force aircraft acted on precise real-time IDF intelligence identified and struck an IRG Air Force ‘MI-17’ helicopter at ‘Sanandaj’ Airport in Hamadan.

The strike is part of the Israeli Air Force's efforts to continue to degrade the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Air Force's military capabilities and expand aerial superiority in western Iran, the IDF stressed.

On Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force identified Iranian regime operatives at a military site in western Iran. The Israeli Air Force targeted the site and eliminated several operatives.

In the aftermath, the Israeli Air Force identified additional operatives at the site. Some attempted to flee and were eliminated in several separate strikes.

The IDF noted that the operatives' elimination was made possible due to the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority in Iran, which was achieved with strikes on hundreds of the Iranian regime’s air defense systems throughout the country.