The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that on Monday, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wide-scale air strike in several areas in Iran targeting key Iranian terror regime infrastructure.

As part of the airstrike, the IDF struck a petrochemical facility where nitric acid was produced for the Iranian terror regime’s Armed Forces. Nitric acid is a critical material used in the production of explosives and other essential components for the manufacture of ballistic missiles. In doing so, the IDF further degraded the regime’s military capabilities, particularly its production of weapons relying on the components produced in the facility.

The compound that was struck IDF Spokesperson

The facility was one of the last remaining compounds producing critical chemical components for explosives and materials for developing ballistic missiles in Iran, following the IDF’s strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran and on the petrochemical compound in Mahshahr.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck a large ballistic missile array site in northwestern Iran. From this site, ballistic missile array operatives launched dozens of missiles toward the State of Israel.

The site was stuck while missile array operatives and commanders were operating to advance and carry out terror activities against the State of Israel and additional countries.