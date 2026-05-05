Outgoing Israeli Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, addressed the issue of refusal during the judicial reform period in his farewell speech at the Air Force command handover ceremony. He also referred to the need for a commission of inquiry and to the events surrounding the war.

Summarizing his tenure, Bar said: “More than four years ago, I could not have known what a turbulent, challenging, painful, moving term this would be-full of upheavals and historic events."

He emphasized that it had been “a tenure of war," adding: “A war for our lives as a Jewish, sovereign state, in which the Air Force stood at the core of the IDF’s capabilities." He noted that all personnel in the force “fought like lions-and I am very proud of that."

Addressing the period of refusal during the judicial reform, Bar said: “At the beginning of my tenure, we were in the eye of a social storm… we drew a clear line between politics and influence, and the integrity of the IDF." He stressed the danger the force faced at the time, stating: “We were only a step away from undermining the foundations of the Air Force." Despite this, he said, they managed to preserve operational readiness and cohesion, especially once the war broke out.

Referring to October 7, he said: “October 7 was the greatest disaster we have experienced since the Holocaust. We were not there for the civilians. It happened on my watch." He added: “The entire IDF failed that morning. The Air Force was caught by surprise-we were all caught by surprise."

תומר בר בגיחתו המבצעית האחרונה צילום: דובר צה"ל

לדבריו, מרגע תחילת האירועים, "מהשעה 06:29 פעלנו מיד למימוש משימותינו... לראשונה בתולדות חיל האוויר, המשימה שלנו הייתה להגן על אזרחי המדינה כשהמלחמה מתחוללת בתוך שטח המדינה". הוא הוסיף כי מערך ההגנה האווירית יירט מאות טילים וכי לוחמי היחידות "הסתערו בגבורה", אך ציין כי "זה לא הספיק".

בר התייחס גם למאמצים להשבת החטופים ואמר כי מדובר ב"צו יהודי-ישראלי - לא משאירים אף אחד מאחור". הוא ציטט את המשוררת עידית ברק, "מחשבות על החטופים רודפות אחריי ללא הרף... אין לי אוויר".

בהמשך ציין כי חיל האוויר ביצע תחקיר מעמיק לאירועי המלחמה, "שאלנו את עצמנו שוב ושוב - איך יכולנו להיות טובים יותר... הסקנו מסקנות והפקנו לקחים". לדבריו, החיל מיישם כיום את הלקחים וממשיך לפעול "כתף אל כתף" עם כוחות היבשה.

בהמשך דבריו קרא להקמת מנגנון בדיקה חיצוני לאירועי השבעה באוקטובר ואמר, "ברור לכל, כי התמונה השלמה תתברר רק אחר עבודתה של ועדת חקירה חיצונית ואובייקטיבית".

לקראת סיום הודה למשרתים, למפקדים ולבני משפחתו, ואמר, "הענקתם לי עוצמות בלתי רגילות... אני מצדיע לכולכם". את דבריו חתם באמירה, "אני אוהב את מדינת ישראל. זכיתי להיות בין שומריה, ככה פשוט. וזה כל כך הרבה".