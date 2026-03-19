תיעוד: חיסול מחבלים בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing the precise operations in southern Lebanon. On Wednesday, in two separate incidents, IDF troops identified armed Hezbollah terrorist cells.

In one incident, the terrorists attempted to fire an anti-tank missile toward the troops. With a rapid operational response, the soldiers eliminated five terrorists. In the second incident, the Israeli Air Force eliminated two additional terrorists in an aerial strike.

Over the past day, more than 20 terrorists were eliminated, and dozens of military structures belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization were struck by the troops.

In addition, the troops confiscated numerous weapons, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle and additional military equipment.

The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.