Following an anti-Semitic profile article in the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Mujtama against Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, Yoav Eliasi, known as “The Shadow," published a supportive post that went viral on social media.

In response to the article, Eliasi wrote, “When a Kuwaiti newspaper dedicates an antisemitic hate piece to you, it’s one clear sign - you’re doing something right," expressing support for Dagan.

“Yossi Dagan, my brother, you should know that when a Kuwaiti newspaper dedicates an antisemitic hate article to you and calls you ‘the octopus of the settlement enterprise,’ ‘the architect of the Judaization of Judea and Samaria,’ and ‘the patron of the settlements,’ it’s only one clear sign: you’re doing something right. In their article, they also emphasize that you met with Trump’s in-law and worked to establish a lobby for Judea and Samaria in Congress. From their perspective, it’s an accusation; from ours it’s a badge of honor.

“I liked your response: ‘A thousand like them will not deter us - even they understand that building is the victory.’ Keep going full force. If the enemies are getting upset, it’s a sign you’re advancing," wrote Eliasi.

The remarks followed the profile article in the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Mujtama about Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. In the article, Dagan was described, among other things, as “the octopus of the settlement enterprise," “the architect of the Judaization of Judea and Samaria," and “the patron of the settlements."

Yossi Dagan responded, saying: “I thank you for the support. The attacks and smears only strengthen us. They too understand that building is the victory. We will continue to develop, build, and strengthen the settlement enterprise and the State of Israel."