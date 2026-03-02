An American fighter pilot crashed Monday morning in Kuwait after, according to initial reports, being hit by “friendly fire."

The pilot ejected from the F-15 aircraft and descended to the ground by parachute. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

Local residents who arrived at the scene assisted the pilot and transferred him to local security forces. At this stage, no further details have been released regarding the background or those involved.

In a separate incident in Kuwait, it was reported that the US embassy came under gunfire and caught fire. It remains unclear who was behind the attack.

Arab media reported Monday morning on bombings in Bahrain, at the US Isa Air Base, with footage from the scene circulated shortly afterward. In addition, it was reported that an Iranian drone struck a hotel in Bahrain overnight, causing damage.

In Iraq, a series of airstrikes were reported against targets and bases belonging to pro-Iranian militias across the country.

Overnight, clashes took place between militia members and security forces in Baghdad, and the pro-Iranian militia in Iraq reported two fatalities.