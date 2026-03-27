Yitzchak Horowitz, a Haredi journalist with BeKehila magazine, was arrested in Kuwait on suspicion of espionage after photographing American warships.

Horowitz, who arrived in the country due to flight disruptions caused by the war, was initially suspected of being Iranian. Suspicion deepened when tefillin were found in his belongings, prompting a lengthy interrogation.

הורוויץ צילום: באדיבות המצלם

The arrest occurred after he was seen photographing American patrol ships off the coast, despite the presence of Kuwaiti civilians doing the same. In his account, Horowitz described how a police officer searched his belongings and was startled upon finding the tefillin, reportedly mistaking them at first for a communications device.

“This is a Jewish religious item," Horowitz explained. He was subsequently questioned about his identity, possible Israeli ties, and military background. “I have family and acquaintances in Israel and work with Israeli companies. Nothing security-related," he responded.

According to Horowitz, the atmosphere became hostile once it was understood he was Jewish, and he was treated as a suspected Israeli. During questioning, officers showed him images of bombings, referring to Israeli actions in Gaza. Horowitz corrected them, noting the footage was from Lebanon, but was told, “It’s all the same, and you are all the same."

After several hours, Kuwaiti intelligence officials continued the interrogation. Horowitz recounted telling them: “You suspected me of being an Iranian spy. I am Jewish and do not hide it. Now you suspect me of being Mossad. Do you think the Mossad is so unprofessional as to send an agent on a mission with tefillin?"

He added: “From my perspective, you and Israel are on the same side in this war. Am I not right?"

Following the extended questioning, he was informed of his release. One official told him he could contact his ambassador, but suggested he may prefer to return home.

After his release, Horowitz met with a Kuwaiti government official he had befriended, who suggested that the war had shifted attitudes among some in Kuwait toward Israel. “Israel is not the enemy," the official reportedly said. “Perhaps after the war, Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel-and it would not surprise me if we do as well."