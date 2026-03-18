The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that overnight, it struck Al-Amana Fuel Company gas stations in southern Lebanon.

The Al-Amana Fuel Company in Lebanon is controlled by Hezbollah and constitutes fundamental economic infrastructure that supports Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Hezbollah gas stations targeted IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF, the targeted assets generate millions of dollars of profits for the terror organization. These funds are funneled through accounts owned by Hezbollah’s Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association and fund Hezbollah's terror activity.

The military stated that the "abuse of these gas stations is another example of Hezbollah’s exploitation of Lebanese civilians to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel."

The IDF noted that the strikes severely degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in Lebanon, impairing the terrorists' ability to plan attacks. In addition, the strikes are part of the effort to target Hezbollah’s entrenchment within civilian areas.

The strikes are a part of the IDF’s ongoing effort to degrade Hezbollah’s financial capabilities, including by targeting Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association's assets in Beirut.