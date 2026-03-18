Border Police forces operating in Judea and Samaria, along with inspectors from the Civil Administration, carried out an overnight operation Wednesday at the Shira Zionhomestead in Samaria, demolishing several structures at the site, including the home of the Malkiel family and another residential building.

According to reports, heavy engineering equipment was used to tear down the structures along with their contents. During the operation, water and sewage infrastructure was also damaged, with pipes cut in the process.

Residents protested the demolitions, and some barricaded themselves inside one of the buildings, refusing to evacuate. Security forces used crowd-dispersal munitons during the evacuation, and several individuals were reported injured and required medical treatment. One resident alleged he was struck in the face during the evacuation.

They further stated that similar evacuations and demolitions have taken place at other nearby homesteads in recent weeks, alongside the confiscation of sheep used to maintain control over surrounding land.

One resident described the incident: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. How can someone act with such violence, especially as a representative of the law? I tried to ask the evacuation officer to let me remove essential equipment before the demolition, and instead I was punched in the face. We are settling the land, we are not the enemy. The treatment I experienced felt like that directed at terrorists in Gaza and Jenin."

Residents also issued an appeal to Central Command chief Avi Bluth, criticizing what they described as the allocation of significant military resources toward dismantling settlement outposts, even during wartime.

“Our mission is to return to abandoned areas across the country and establish thriving communities," they said. “Do not stand in our way, join us."

They also called on Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, to intervene and halt what they described as ongoing harassment.