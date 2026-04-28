Police published today (Tuesday) footage of a dramatic chase that took place yesterday afternoon in the streets of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

Mtorcyclists from the Border Police operating in the city as part of the fight against crime and dangerous driving, identified a motorcyclist whose license plate was concealed and folded.

The officers signaled the suspect to stop at the side of the road for an inspection, but he chose to start driving recklessly. During the escape he endangered pedestrians and drivers in the area while ignoring the officers' commands.

Police forces pursued him through the city streets until he collided with a passing vehicle. Even after falling from the motorcycle, the suspect attempted to flee on foot from the scene. Border Police officers dismounted from their motorcycles, closed the distance and subdued him.

An inspection after the arrest revealed that the suspect, a 21-year-old resident of the city, was disqualified from driving.

He was arrested for questioning and was later released for medical treatment following a minor injury he sustained as a result of the collision during the chase.