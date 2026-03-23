הלוחמים הצילו תינוק דוברות משטרה

A frightening incident occurred during a night shift this week at a checkpoint, when the alertness and quick response of Border Police officers saved the life of a four-month-old infant.

The incident began when a vehicle arrived at the checkpoint, and from inside it, loud screams of terrified family members could be heard. A Border Police officer and the commander of the checkpoint immediately noticed the distress, ran toward the vehicle, and found an infant unconscious, not breathing, whose skin had turned blue.

The family members, who were panicking, cleared the way for the forces, who acted professionally and calmly. The officer and command took the infant out of the vehicle and immediately began patting him on the back for fear he was choking. After the baby began to snort but had not yet returned to regular breathing, the baby was handed over to the company medic.

The medic performed advanced resuscitation efforts, using specialized medical equipment and removing the infant’s clothing to apply physical stimulation to the chest. After tense moments, the baby began to cough, cry, and resume breathing independently.

Teams from Magen David Adom, who were called to the scene, provided additional medical treatment and evacuated the infant to a hospital for further examination and care.

The Israel Police stated: “Border Police officers will continue to act professionally, with determination and rapid response to every incident, with an unwavering commitment to saving lives and ensuring public safety."