An Israeli official confirmed Wednesday morning that the Israeli Air Force carried out an attempted targeted assassination against Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib on Tuesday night.

The security establishment is awaiting final confirmation of the results of the strike deep inside Iranian territory and estimates that Esmail Khatib was killed in the attack.

On Tuesday, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise IDF intelligence, struck Basij forces in recent hours who were operating from more than 10 different posts across Tehran, and eliminated the unit’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani.

Among the targets that were struck was an emergency command position used by the Basij and the IRGC. The site had previously functioned as a soccer club compound.

In addition to serving as part of the regime’s armed apparatus, Basij forces have for years been responsible for carrying out terrorist activity and leading violent repression against civilians during internal protests.