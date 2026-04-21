Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke today a solemn ceremony held at the Mount Herzl National Hall for Israel’s Fallen.

“Between all of Israel’s wars there is a clear, direct line," he said. “The State of Israel still fights for its existence and for its future, and our independence is not something given to us without cost."

Katz also made a direct Threat to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem. “Nasrallah destroyed the Shiite community in Lebanon, and Naim Qassem will destroy it and will pay in the loss of homes and territory until he also pays with the loss of his head, as his predecessor did."

Katz warned that Lebanon itself would face severe consequences if Hezbollah’s actions continue unchecked. “Lebanon will pay a heavy territorial price, like what happened to Hamas in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza."

He went on to condemn regional militant leadership more broadly, stating that the heads of what he called the “axis of evil" are united in their fate. “They dwell together at the bottom of hell," he said.

Katz also insited that the Lebanese government must assert control over its territory. “If the government of Lebanon continues to fail to meet its commitments, the IDF will do so in the continuation of military operations."