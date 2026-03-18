תיעוד הגעת המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF troops identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell unloading weapons, including an RPG, from a vehicle in southern Lebanon, with the intent of attacking IDF soldiers.

Shortly after the identification, and following a rapid operational response directed by the forces on the ground, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists before the planned launch could be carried out.

In addition, IDF troops identified two terrorists who had fired indirect projectiles toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

No damage or injuries were reported. In another rapid response, the IDF struck and eliminated the two terrorists.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate under the sponsorship of the Iranian terror regime," a military statement emphasized. "The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."