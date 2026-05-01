הותקפו עשרות מטרות טרור דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, the IDF struck and dismantled more than 40 Hezbollah infrastructure sites across various areas in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were command centers where terrorists were present, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

The command centers and military structures that were struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

On Thursday, a suspicious aerial target was identified and was likely intercepted in southern Lebanon.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the IDF said.