Troops from the Paratroopers Brigade, Givati Brigade, Commando Brigade, and the Fire Brigade (214), under the command of the 98th Division, have operated in recent weeks in the area of the town of Bint Jbeil to clear the area of terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists.

During the operations, the troops dismantled more than 900 terrorist infrastructure sites, located hundreds of weapons, and eliminated more than 200 terrorists in close-quarters combat and precise airstrikes.

After it was identified as booby-trapped, the Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed the stadium as part of the division’s efforts to locate and dismantle infrastructure used for terrorist purposes.

In a statement following the operations, the IDF stressed that it "will continue to operate against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon."