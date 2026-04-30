A joint operation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police led to the arrest of Mohammed Abu al-Ghani, an Israeli Arab suspected of planning an attack on IDF soldiers.

Al-Ghani, age 20, is a resident of the Galilee community of Nahaf. The investigation revealed that he had adopted the extremist ideology of the ISIS terror group, and swore allegiance to it.

It was also found that over the past several weeks, al-Ghani acted to carry out a terror attack, and chose IDF soldiers in the nearby city of Karmiel as his target. To this end, al-Ghani attempted to purchase a firearm, and collected ISIS-affiliated materials.

On Thursday morning, the Northern District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment at the Nazareth District Court charging al-Ghani with serious security crimes. The Prosecutor's Office also filed a request to extend the suspect's arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

During the suspect's detention, security forces raided his home, confiscating from his room fliers, flags, and other various items related to the "Islamic State" which bore testimony to the suspect's involvement and deep identification with the terror group's goals.

The security forces stressed that the suspect's arrest is the latest in a list of security operations against Israeli citizens influenced by ISIS propaganda on the internet.