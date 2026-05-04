The central unit of the Tel Aviv District Police has solved the 2019 murder of Evyatar Azarzar.

Yesterday, a prosecutor’s statement was filed against three suspects involved in the act, residents of Bnei Brak in their 30s.

Azarzar’s body, who was 18 at the time of his death, was found in a pit in an open area near the Morasha Junction in December 2019, after he had been missing for about three weeks. Gunshot wounds were found on the body, and bullets, shell casings, and handgun rounds were discovered at the scene.

Over the years, investigators from the Tel Aviv central unit carried out a wide range of efforts and actions to identify those involved in the murder. This past April, a significant breakthrough in the investigation led to the arrest of four suspects.

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The complex investigation revealed that on the evening of December 8, 2019, the suspects led Azarzar to the murder scene and shot him shortly afterward. After the shooting, the suspects threw the body into a pit and fled the scene, attempting to set fire to the vehicle used in carrying out the crime.

The suspects’ detention was extended from time to time by the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court to allow investigators to complete extensive investigative actions.

With the conclusion of the investigation yesterday, the Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office filed a prosecutor’s statement against three of the suspects. In the coming days, a serious indictment is expected to be filed against them, along with a request to keep them in custody until the end of legal proceedings.