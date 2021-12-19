Rockets were fired on Saturday night towards the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, Arabic-language media reported.

A security source quoted by AFP said two rockets were shot down near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital.

There were no reports of injuries, but the rockets reportedly caused damage to two civilian vehicles.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020.

In July, an explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq. The drone reportedly targeted the US base on the airport grounds.

The incident came a day after a drone was intercepted and shot down near the US embassy in Baghdad.