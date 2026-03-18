US President Donald Trump commented on the war with Iran on Tuesday, saying it is going “very well" and adding that the Islamic Republic understands it cannot have nuclear weapons.

“We're doing very well, I will say. We're knocking them for a loop. They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they now understand that very strongly," Trump said at an event with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

“But we have a great country, and we have an unbelievable military. We have the most powerful military in the world, and people see that," he added.

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he does not believe the war in Iran will end this week but it will be “wrapped up soon".

Later in the day, sources told NBC News that military officials have included options in regular war planning for Trump to end the conflict in Iran if he decides to do so.

According to the report, Trump has not yet chosen to pursue those options.

Over the weekend, the United States carried out a major bombing campaign targeting sites on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports. Trump warned that the island’s oil infrastructure could also be targeted.