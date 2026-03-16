US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he does not believe the war in Iran will end this week but it will be “wrapped up soon".

"It'll be wrapped up soon. We're going to have a much safer world. I had an obligation to do this... you want to see a stock market go down? Start letting them hit you with nukes, okay?" Trump said.

He also stated, "When they (Iran) say 'Death to America,' you should believe them because if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it."

"Iran is a shell of itself, it’s no longer a bully...it's the bully that got beat up. We beat the crap out of them - and they deserve that," said Trump.

The President also told reporters that Iran had 22 minelayers in total, and they have all been sunk.

Trump hinted that Cuba could also be hit by the US, saying, “I do believe I’ll have the honor of taking Cuba. That would be good. That’s a big honor. I can free it or take it, I think I can do anything I want with it."