European and U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Russia is increasing its support for Iran amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States, including plans to supply advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to multiple European intelligence sources, Moscow is preparing to transfer a large shipment of upgraded UAVs to Tehran. The drones are believed to be enhanced versions of systems Iran previously supplied to Russia during the early stages of the war in Ukraine. Intelligence officials say Iran may deploy these UAVs against targets in Israel and Gulf states.

One European source stated that while Russia has already been sharing intelligence with Iran to assist in operational targeting, the delivery of armed UAVs would mark the first confirmed instance of direct lethal support since the war began. The source added that Russian and Iranian officials have held intensive discussions in recent weeks regarding the transfer.

A recent British intelligence assessment further reported that, prior to the escalation in the Middle East, Russia provided Iran with training and intelligence related to UAV operations and electronic warfare capabilities. The report also noted ongoing intelligence cooperation between the two countries during the conflict, with claims that Russian officials were aware of the death of senior Iranian figure Ali Larijani before it became publicly known.

In parallel, Russia has also increased humanitarian assistance to Iran. The Russian embassy in Azerbaijan reported that seven trucks carrying approximately 150 tons of food and aid crossed into Iran on Friday. Additionally, Russia’s emergency ministry confirmed that more than 300 tons of medical supplies were delivered to Iran by rail.