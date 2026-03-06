The Washington Post reported that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence intended to assist in attacks on American forces in the Middle East.

According to the report, since the war began on Saturday, Russia has passed information to Iran about the locations of US military targets, including warships and aircraft.

One source described the Russian intelligence assistance to the Ayatollah regime as appearing to be "a pretty comprehensive effort."

Sources also said that since the start of the war, the Iranian military’s ability to independently locate the positions of US forces has been significantly degraded.