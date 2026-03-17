The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoram Halevi, informed the head of UNICEF of the suspension of aid shipments to the Gaza Strip originating from Egypt and coordinated by the agency, following the thwarting of an attempted smuggling of tobacco and nicotine products detected today (Tuesday) at the Kerem Shalom Crossing within humanitarian aid shipments coordinated by the agency.

During a security inspection conducted by personnel of the Land Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defense, together with representatives of the Gaza CLA, bottles containing nicotine substances were found concealed inside cartons of hygiene kits.

In an official letter sent by the Coordinator to the head of the agency, it was emphasized that this constitutes a serious violation of the mechanisms governing the entry of humanitarian aid, and that hostile actors are continuously attempting to exploit the aid mechanism for improper purposes, including the use of the agency’s operations to smuggle tobacco products into the Gaza Strip. The Coordinator further noted that the suspension will remain in effect until the agency provides the findings of a full investigation, as well as an official response on the matter.

COGAT stresses that these are serious incidents, and that enforcement measures against any smuggling attempts through the crossings will be intensified. COGAT, in cooperation with all security bodies, will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance toward any attempt to exploit the humanitarian aid mechanism.