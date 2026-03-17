הקרוואנים הועלו לשא-נור מועצה אזורית שומרון

20 years after the disengagement from northern Samaria, the Samaria Regional Council and the Amana Movement placed trailers on Tuesday in Sa-Nur, as they prepare to resettle the evacuated community.

Dozens of trailers were brought to the site for the nucleus families and the evicted families. Eventually, infrastructure work will be carried out to enable a gradual return to the community. The return to the community depends, among other things, on the completion of a road to bypass the village of Silat ad-Dhahr.

About three months ago, a master plan was approved for the construction of 126 housing units in Sa-Nur, a move that constitutes a legal basis for the re-establishment of the community after years of public struggle.

Finance Minister and Minister within the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the move, calling it a significant step toward renewing settlement in northern Samaria. “We are erasing the disgrace of the disengagement from northern Samaria and resettling the Land of Israel," he said.

Head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan, who was among those evacuated from the community, said: “These are the final steps on the way back to our Sa-Nur. Justice will ultimately prevail - we are returning home."

He added that this is part of a broader process led in cooperation with government bodies, the security establishment, and the settlement movement, aimed at enabling an orderly return of families to the area.