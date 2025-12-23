The Supreme Planning Council is set to convene under the leadership of Finance Minister and Defense Minister Bezalel Smotrich to approve a series of construction plans in Judea and Samaria, with a primary focus on the renewal of the community of Sa-Nur in northern Samaria.

The main plan calls for the construction of 126 housing units, along with commercial areas, road infrastructure, and public institutions, including kindergartens and schools.

The move represents a significant step in implementing the government decision approved last May, when Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized the renewal of settlement in the area.

Since that decision, implementation has advanced rapidly. The regional military commander signed the jurisdiction order, the Interior Ministry granted Sa-Nur official residential status, and at the most recent government meeting, a budget of 20 million shekels was approved for the construction of a bypass road to the village of Silat. Work on the road is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

At the same time, it was agreed during a meeting between Smotrich, Katz, and OC Central Command Major General Avi Bluth that an initial group of residents would move to Sa-Nur in early March 2026. The security establishment has made the necessary preparations.

Smotrich welcomed the development, stating, “What is happening here is the correction of a historical injustice and the practical realization of a Zionist vision. Sa-Nur is returning home not through slogans, but through plans, budgets, roads, and concrete action on the ground. Together with the approval of Ganim and Kadim and the long-awaited return to Homesh, this marks the transition from declarations to implementation, through professional, determined, and coordinated work at all levels. I thank Defense Minister Israel Katz for the close cooperation. This is a national step to strengthen settlement, deepen our hold on the land, and make de facto sovereignty a clear and irreversible reality.”