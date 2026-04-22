During the traditional Independence Day ceremony in the community of Bruchin, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich lit the "settlement torch" alongside Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who received special recognition from the community.

Smotrich spoke emotionally about the steps he has advanced in Judea and Samaria, saying, "Today, here in Samaria, the prophecies of consolation are no longer a dream but the view from the window. Since the beginning of this term, we have been leading a true revolution in Judea and Samaria."

"We have legalized all the young settlements and declared no fewer than 103 new communities in Judea and Samaria. Among them is a historic and moving correction of the expulsion injustice in northern Samaria. We have returned to Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim. We have come home - and this time, for good."

"Just as we returned to northern Samaria, we will also return to Gush Katif," he added.

Dagan also addressed the developments, declaring: "We will establish many more communities in northern Samaria, so there will be more than twice as many as there were before we were brutally expelled in 2005. On the way to one million residents in Samaria, we will build new towns and cities and we will continue until full sovereignty is applied in Judea and Samaria."

Thanking Smotrich, he added, "I came to salute a special man who is entire being is devoted to the Land of Israel. A person leading a revolution in the government, who is not afraid of anyone, and who is changing the map of Judea and Samaria with a transformation that has not been seen since the establishment of Gush Emunim."

"I wish to salute you, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, world champion. May G-d bless you with more strength and power. Bezalel Smotrich placed the repeal of the Disengagement Law on the government’s table upon its formation. He is leading the cabinet decision to return to northern Samaria, leading the establishment of more than 50 communities in Judea and Samaria, and he will lead us to sovereignty, G-d willing. Thank you very much, dear Bezalel. We pray for you and send you strength, courage, and power. Continue with your strength, and you will have saved Israel. Thank you very much, Bezalel."