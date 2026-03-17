In recent days, Israel carried out an attack on an underground compound in the Iranian city of Qom, targeting senior members of the Islamic Jihad organization. The strike reportedly eliminated key operatives, including Akram al-Ajouri and Muhammad al-Hindi, both prominent figures within the group.

Al-Ajouri, deputy to Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad Nakhala and head of the organization’s military wing, was considered one of the movement’s central figures. Known for operating away from public attention, he maintained a relatively mysterious profile.

Previously, al-Ajouri had survived an assassination attempt in Damascus in 2019, an attack that killed members of his family and close associates while leaving him injured. Following that incident, he relocated to Iran, where he continued to direct operations from a position he considered safer.

Beyond his military role, al-Ajouri held several senior positions within Islamic Jihad, including membership in the organization’s leadership council, head of the Shura Council, and oversight of resources and finances.

In recent years, the US State Department designated him a key terrorist figure, and he was added to Western sanctions lists, facing travel restrictions and asset freezes.