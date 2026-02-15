חוסל גם המחבל עאצם אבו הולי צילום: דובר צה"ל

In response to the ceasefire violation that occurred yesterday (Saturday), in which several armed terrorists took cover under debris east of the Yellow Line and adjacent to IDF troops, likely after exiting underground infrastructure in the area, over the past day, the IDF and ISA struck terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, Gaza City, and Khan Yunis.

The terrorists targeted in the strikes had recently been operating to reestablish the military capabilities of the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip and to advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. During one of the strikes, the IDF eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Bayouk, who infiltrated the Reim base during the October 7th massacre.

Azem Abu Huli IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, during strikes conducted following violations of the ceasefire agreement last week (Monday), the IDF eliminated the terrorist Azem Abu Huli, the Head of the Islamic Jihad’s Nukhba Array in the Central Camps sector of the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

As part of his role, he was responsible for procuring weapons for the brigade’s terrorists and for advancing and carrying out attacks against IDF troops.

Furthermore, the terrorist commanded the Nukhba terrorists of the brigade, some of whom infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre, and throughout the war he oversaw the training of the brigade’s Nukhba terrorists, including training for scenarios involving the abduction of IDF soldiers.