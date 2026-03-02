The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Monday evening that Abu Hamza Rami, the commander of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Lebanon sector, was eliminated in overnight IDF strikes in the Beirut area.

It noted that Rami had held this position for several years and was responsible for advancing and carrying out hundreds of terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Recently, said the IDF, Rami continued to advance numerous terrorist attacks on behalf of the organization from within Lebanon, including training Nukhba terrorists, recruiting terrorists, and procuring weapons for the organization.

During Operation “Northern Arrows", Rami also managed the movement of the organization’s terrorists along the Syria-Lebanon border and their activities against IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

The IDF noted that his elimination constitutes a severe degradation of the Islamic Jihad’s ability to carry out terror operations against the State of Israel and its citizens.

“The IDF will continue to operate to thwart any threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement stressed.