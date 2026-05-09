השמדת אתר של גא"פ בצפון רצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a precise strike to remove the threat, IDF troops acting on ISA intelligence on Friday destroyed an Islamic Jihad weapons production site and weapons storage facility in the northern Gaza Strip.

The site had recently been used by the organization’s production array, as well as by the Hamas terrorist organization, for the production of explosive devices and the storage of additional weapons intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating near the Yellow Line.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including evacuating the military target, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed following the operation.