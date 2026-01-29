תפילת שחרית בקבר יוסף צילום: באדיבות המצלם

For the first time in 25 years, the Shacharit morning prayer was held on Thursday at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem.

Hundreds of worshippers entered the compound overnight as part of the regular monthly visits organized by the Samaria Regional Council, with assistance from volunteers from the Joseph’s Tomb and Holy Sites Administration of the council, and with the approval and escort of the IDF.

Until now, visits to the site had taken place exclusively at night, with worshippers required to leave by 4:00 a.m. Under the new arrangement, participants are now permitted to remain until 8:00 a.m. in order to pray Shacharit at the site. Additional worshippers may enter at 6:00 a.m. and stay for up to two hours.

The updated framework was reached through an agreement involving Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud), MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism), and the IDF.

MK Succot welcomed the decision, calling it “a dramatic step and the beginning of a full return to Joseph’s Tomb." He said the ability to enter the site and pray in daylight marks “an important and historic rectification," adding that efforts will continue toward what he described as the restoration of a full Jewish presence at the site.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan described the event as “a morning of historic rectification," saying that after years of nighttime visits, worshippers were now returning “in full daylight." He characterized the move as a significant step toward establishing a permanent presence at Joseph’s Tomb.

At the conclusion of the prayer, Rabbi Yosef Elitzur expressed hope that the visits would eventually become permanent, allowing worshippers to remain at the site throughout the day and return to what he called “the first Hebrew city - Shechem."

Rabbi David Davidkovitch linked the occasion to the weekly Torah portion, noting the tradition of Joseph’s burial in the Land of Israel and offering prayers for redemption and national restoration.

Yehoshua Gelbard, CEO of Yeshivat Ro’eh Yisrael, said yeshiva students have long taken part in organizing visits to Joseph’s Tomb and conducting Torah study during the entries. He added that they look forward to the day when access to the site will be unrestricted and open to the wider public.