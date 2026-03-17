The IDF launched a wide scale wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Tehran early Tuesday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

Additionally, according to the statement, the IDF began an additional wave of strikes on Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut.

Footage from Lebanon showed extensive destruction following what appears to have been a targeted strike on a residential apartment in Beirut.

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m., sirens were activated in central Israel, the Samaria region, and the Sharon area after launches from Iran toward Israeli territory were detected.

The projectiles were successfully intercepted, and Magen David Adom said there were no reports of injuries or impacts.

About two hours earlier, launches from Iran were detected toward areas in northern Israel. These were intercepted outside Israeli territory, and no impacts or casualties were reported.

On Monday evening, a man was moderately injured by shrapnel at the Kabri Junction in the Western Galilee following rocket fire from Lebanon. Medical teams provided initial treatment and evacuated him to hospital in Nahariya for further care.

At the same time, police and rescue forces responded to several impact sites in the city of Nahariya following launches from Lebanon.

In one of the locations, a direct hit on a home caused a fire. Emergency teams rescued members of the family and evacuated six people to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, including two teenage girls and four adults.