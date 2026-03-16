A large fragment from an Iranian missile today (Monday) pierced the ceiling of the main study hall of the Boyan Hasidic court on Malchei Yisrael Street at the corner of Brandeis Street in Jerusalem, following the latest launch from Iran.

At the time, production crews and community organizers from the Boyan Hasidic group were in the middle of preparations for a preliminary celebration that had been scheduled to take place this evening ahead of the wedding of the granddaughter of the Boyaner Rebbe. The wedding itself had been planned for Wednesday.

Due to the damage, it appears that the celebrations scheduled for this evening and Wednesday will not take place in the study hall. Members of the Hasidic community are awaiting instructions from the Rebbe on how to proceed following the fall of the fragment.

The strike on the study hall is one of several impact sites identified in Jerusalem following the latest barrage. Teams from the Israel Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to multiple locations across the city and began inspection and response operations.

According to initial reports, fragments fell in open areas, on a residential building, and on a vehicle. On KKL Street, a fire broke out in an open area after a fragment fell there, and firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene. At the same time, a report was received of a large fragment that landed on a vehicle in eastern Jerusalem, in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood.

Additional reports indicated fragments falling in the area of the Mahane Yehuda Market, near Agrippas Street, as well as another site in the Old City of Jerusalem near the Western Wall. Fire and rescue teams continue to operate at several sites across the city.