A television broadcast in Lebanon deteriorated into a physical altercation after a debate between journalist Tony Boulos and a pro-Hezbollah analyst escalated into accusations of treason, swearing, and bottle-throwing.

During the debate, one accused the other of treason. The other responded by shouting: "Iranian agent, Iranian Agent," adding that he had no authority to call people traitors.

The atmosphere in the studio intensified when the debaters began calling each other a "group of criminals" and other offensive terms. At a certain point, one of the panelists threw a bottle at his opponent, and the debate turned physical until production staff intervened.