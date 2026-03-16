The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, visited the Northern Command today (Monday), conducted a situational assessment with commanders, and said that Hezbollah is currently in a war for survival.

Zamir visited Northern Command together with its commander, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, and other senior officers. During the visit, the chief of staff went into the field, held an operational assessment, and approved plans for continued activity.

He also held discussions with the division commanders operating under Northern Command and reviewed the operational situation on the northern front.

In his remarks, the chief of staff emphasized the direct link between the campaign against Iran and the fighting in Lebanon: “Iran is the primary arena. Weakening the regime and its capabilities will weaken the entire radical axis, including the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The campaign against Hezbollah is another central front."

He added: “Every blow to the military buildup capabilities of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also harms Hezbollah’s ability to arm and finance itself. The shockwave from the weakening of the radical regime in Iran is also felt in the campaign against Hezbollah."

Zamir referred to the focused ground activity that began about two weeks ago in southern Lebanon: “In the past two weeks, we launched a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon in order to push the threat away from the border and ensure long-term security for the residents of the north."

He listed the achievements so far and said: “Northern Command is conducting a determined campaign against Hezbollah, during which more than 400 terrorists have been eliminated so far, including senior figures in the organization. We are determined to deepen the operation until all our objectives are achieved. At the same time, we are strengthening our defenses and reinforcing Northern Command with additional forces."

The chief of staff noted that Hezbollah is currently in a “war of survival for its very existence" and that “it is paying a heavy price for entering the campaign - and the pressure on it will only continue to increase."

He praised the determination of the forces and outlined the next steps: “In the past week, the forces in Northern Command have been operating with determination and strength - this is greatly appreciated. Now we must focus on removing threats, strengthening the defense of the communities, and continuing to intensify the blows against Hezbollah."