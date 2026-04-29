The IDF published footage on Wednesday showing how Hezbollah exploits civilian infrastructure to hide weapons.

According to the IDF, earlier in the day, soldiers identified a Hezbollah launcher that had been positioned inside a civilian structure in southern Lebanon, within proximity to IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line.

Following the identification, the soldiers struck and dismantled the launcher to remove the threat.

The military noted that the launcher was directed toward Israeli territory and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, posing an imminent threat to them.

Additionally, in two separate incidents earlier today, Hezbollah launched several explosive UAVs that detonated near IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. No IDF injuries were reported.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to position terrorist infrastructure within and near to civilian infrastructure in order to advance attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers," the IDF stated.