A special report by the National Center for Combating Antisemitism in Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry on Monday morning revealed the existence of a new militant organization called "Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya" (Ashab Al-Yamim).

The group has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe in recent days.

According to the report, the organization is behind an explosion near a synagogue in Liège, Belgium, an attack on a Jewish site in Greece, the arson of a synagogue in Rotterdam, and the detonation of an explosive device outside a Jewish school in Amsterdam. Although most of the incidents caused property damage only, the Diaspora Affairs Ministry warned that the attacks constitute a well-coordinated "psychological warfare" campaign.

Intelligence analysis in the report points to a close connection between the new group and Shiite terror networks operated by Tehran. The name "Ashab al-Yamim" has been linked to Iraqi militias operating under Iranian patronage. Experts assess that the attacks in Europe were intended as a "revenge message" following the killing of an Iraqi militia leader at the end of February.

The organization’s method of operation is decentralized and sophisticated: it relies on local cells or "lone attackers" acting under remote inspiration, allowing the Iranian regime to maintain plausible deniability. In the Netherlands, four young suspects have already been arrested in connection with the arson attacks, reinforcing suspicions that local youths are being used by international terror networks.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli responded sharply to the findings: "The recent events are not isolated incidents but part of a troubling pattern. Terror networks linked to the Iranian axis are attempting to expand their arena of activity into Jewish cities and communities in Europe. The international community must act decisively against the export of this terror."