At least eight Haredi Jews have been attacked in recent weeks in Antwerp, Belgium, including four children who were beaten in antisemitic assaults.

The attacks have increased since the outbreak of the war in Iran, according to data from the local Shomrim organization.

Tzvi Groskopf, chairman of the Shomrim in Antwerp, announced an increase in street patrols in the city's Jewish areas.

The boost in security comes following an explosion outside a synagogue in Liège last week. The incident occurred on March 9 at 4:00 a.m. local time, in front of a synagogue that also serves as a museum of the city's Jewish community. No injuries were reported, but nearby building windows were shattered by the blast.

The mayor of Liège described the act as “criminal and antisemitic." Belgian police continue to investigate, and no suspects have been arrested so far.

Similar incidents have also been reported in neighboring Netherlands: last Saturday, a Jewish school in Amsterdam was attacked with no injuries, and on Friday there was an attempt to set fire to a synagogue in Rotterdam.

These events have heightened concern among Jewish communities, who have urged authorities to act before a serious tragedy occurs.

Groskopf noted that Shomrim volunteers conduct patrols in Haredi areas and work closely with police to ensure the safety of residents in Jewish neighborhoods.